LONDON The Bank of England should remain open-minded to alternatives to its programme of government bond purchases and should not raise its inflation target, Bank of England chief economist Spencer Dale said on Wednesday.

Dale's comments come a day after Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney -- who succeeds BoE Governor Mervyn King in July -- broached methods of central bank stimulus other than asset purchases, also known as quantitative easing.

One option -- which Carney said the Bank of Canada had dismissed -- was targeting nominal GDP.

"There are costs and risks associated with committing to levels of nominal GDP," Dale said, adding that it was key to remain open-minded about the best way to support the economy.

"I am not at all in favour of adjusting the (inflation) target," Dale added when asked about the correct response to above-target inflation.

