LONDON The Labour Party called on Thursday for the coalition government to rush through an emergency budget to change course on its austerity plan and pull out all the stops to support the ailing economy.

Labour, ousted last year after 13 years in power, said the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government's fiscal statement due on November 29 should be brought forward and upgraded to stop Britain's economy from sliding into another slump.

The coalition says it will not alter plans to all but wipe out a record budget deficit of about 10 percent of national output by the 2015 election.

Ministers are growing increasingly concerned about a lack of growth in the economy, but officials admit there is little that can be done by government to stimulate demand in the short term.

"The longer this goes on, the worse it's going to get," Labour's finance spokesman Ed Balls told reporters. "How bad do things need to get before the government accepts things aren't working. Isn't a year of stagnation enough?"

"We can't afford to wait 45 more days for the Autumn statement before the Chancellor (George Osborne) confirms downgraded growth and upgraded borrowing."

Labour's demands coincided with a call from several leading economists for the government to revisit its plans in articles for the left-wing New Statesman political magazine.

"I know you (Osborne) worry about the deficit but I think you worry about it too much," Nobel Prize-winning economist Christopher Pissarides said in his article.

"We do need a plan for deficit reduction. But it does not have to start so soon ... go so deep and be so inflexible."

Labour wants a temporary cut in VAT sales tax to 17.5 percent from 20 percent, which would cost about 12 billion pounds a year, a bank bonus tax to fund 100,000 jobs for young people and infrastructure spending brought forward.

Osborne has warned that abandoning his deficit reduction plans, or softening them in any way, would put Britain's triple-A credit rating and low market interest rates at risk.

Labour argues market rates are low because of a lack of confidence in Britain's growth prospects, rather than because of the credibility of the coalition's fiscal strategy.

The Bank of England restarted its money printing programme last week to boost growth.

"We need an emergency budget to start with, to get the economy moving," Labour leader Ed Miliband said.

"Collective austerity is not working," he said, referring to efforts across a stalled European economy to deal with large government deficits.

