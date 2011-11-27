LONDON The euro zone is in a "very dangerous and difficult situation" and a disorderly collapse of the European single currency would have a massive impact on the British economy, Chancellor George Osborne said on Sunday.

"We have contingency plans for all situations. We have obviously stepped up that contingency planning in recent months, you would expect us to do that as the British government," Osborne told BBC TV.

"That doesn't mean we are predicting any particular outcome, we are just ready for whatever the world, whatever the eurozone throws at us," added Osborne.

