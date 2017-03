LONDON Britain's poor trade performance, despite a weakening of the pound in recent years, could be a sign that its exports are less price-sensitive than before and might not recover as expected, a Bank of England policymaker said on Wednesday.

The Bank's Deputy Governor Charlie Bean made the comments in the text of a speech to be delivered in London which did not touch on the outlook for monetary policy.

For BoE speeches, click on: here

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)