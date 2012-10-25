The Bank of England building is seen in central London March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain's economy has not been in a real recession, Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher was quoted as saying on Thursday, adding that the BoE's Funding for Lending scheme was showing promising signs.

"The economy has basically been flat for two years," Fisher told the Western Mail newspaper.

"It is kind of flat, but you could either say the glass is half empty, or half full and we need to make it fuller. I would rather take a more positive approach myself," he added.

Official figures have shown the economy in recession with three consecutive quarters of contraction. But many economists think the overall economic trend has been more positive and one-off factors have distorted the picture.

Fisher said the scheme to get credit flowing through the economy would take month to take full effect but he also noted positive signs.

"We are seeing a fall in bank lending costs across the whole spectrum," he said. "So anybody whose loans get refinanced over the next 18 months, it should mean they get a better rate than they would have done."

Fisher said a cut in the central bank's main interest rate below the record-low level of 0.5 percent may do little to boost the economy while potentially harming banks' margins.

With regards to further quantitative easing purchases of government bonds, Fisher gave a guarded response.

"There is no need or pressure on us individually to make a decision before November's meeting," he said.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Li-mei Hoang)