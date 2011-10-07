LONDON The Bank of England's move to pump another 75 billion pounds into the economy in a second round of quantitative easing is mitigating some of the downside risks rather than changing the growth outlook materially, rating agency Fitch said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the agency cut its growth forecast for Britain's economy to 1.2 percent for next year from 1.7 percent.

"Fitch's forecasts factor in an expectation of continuing loose monetary policy offsetting fiscal tightening," said Ed Parker, Managing Director in Fitch's European Sovereign group, in a statement.

"Yesterday's announcement is consistent with this, and underlines the Bank of England's willingness and ability to act to counter the impact of weakening global economic and financial conditions," he said.

Fitch noted that sterling's continued status as a reserve currency and strong track record in respect of government debt gives it better scope than many other economies to pursue QE without undermining the bond market's confidence, or stoking inflationary expectations.

The rating agency said that the government's plans to funnel credit directly to small and medium sized companies may make a real difference in terms of liquidity as well as business investment if properly targeted.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)