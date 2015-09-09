British Finance Minister George Osborne listens to a question during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that he had asked the country's budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, to publish updated economic forecasts to accompany a major spending review due on Nov. 25.

The OBR last published forecasts of growth and public borrowing for Osborne's post-election budget on July 8, and typically publishes forecasts to go alongside stand-alone fiscal statements that usually come in December and March.

"As I have already announced a Spending Review for 25 November, I can therefore confirm that this event will be a joint Autumn Statement and Spending Review," Osborne said in a letter to the OBR, published by the finance ministry.

