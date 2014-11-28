LONDON British consumer morale held steady in November in the face of slipping confidence about the economy's prospects over the next 12 months, a survey by polling company GfK showed on Friday.
For the full story, click on: [ID:nL6N0TH3BD]
Following is a table of the data.
NOV OCT SEPT AUG JUL JUN
OVERALL INDEX -2 -2 -1 1 -2 1
PERSONAL FINANCES
Last 12 months -7 -7 -8 -7 -11 -9
Next 12 months 2 4 1 5 2 3
ECONOMIC SITUATION
Last 12 months -6 -6 -4 -1 -7 -3
Next 12 months 0 2 4 11 9 13
BIG PURCHASES CLIMATE 0 -5 0 -1 -3 -2
* GfK's survey was conducted on behalf of the European Commission between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19.
(Reporting By Liisa Tuhkanen, editing by David Milliken)