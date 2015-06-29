Dollar hangs on for U.S. healthcare vote, Asia shares muted
SYDNEY The dollar was living on borrowed time on Friday after U.S. lawmakers delayed a vote on a healthcare bill seen as crucial to President Donald Trump's policy credibility.
LONDON Britain's government suggested on Monday that businesses trading with Greece should check whether they will get paid, after the Greek government imposed capital controls.
In a notice published on the government's website, the finance ministry and the business ministry also said British branches of Greek banks were not directly affected by capital controls but might face disruption.
"If your business trades in Greece your first step should be to find out whether customers can still pay you when expected," the British government said.
(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.