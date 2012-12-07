LONDON Britain's economy grew just 0.1 percent in the three months to November, matching the three months to October, a leading macroeconomic think tank estimated on Friday, following unexpectedly weak industrial output data.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said growth would pick up next year, but not by enough to bring down the unemployment rate, which stands at 7.8 percent.

Economic output rebounded by 1.0 percent in the third quarter of the year as the London Olympics and one-off working-day effects boosted gross domestic product after nine months of recession.

But many analysts - including the government's own forecasting body, the Office for Budget Responsibility - expect the economy to contract by 0.1 percent in the last three months of the year and growth to be slow in 2013 and beyond.

"Growth is forecast to return in 2013, but not at speeds that will begin to close the UK's negative output gap and bring down the rate of unemployment in that year," NIESR said.

NIESR publishes monthly GDP estimates shortly after the release of official industrial output data.

October figures released earlier on Friday showed that factory output suffered its biggest monthly fall since June and that oil and gas extraction fell at its steepest rate since records began in 1998.

