LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday the economy's robust performance in the fourth quarter points to its fundamental strength, although he warned uncertainty may lie ahead as the process of Brexit progresses.

Official data earlier on Thursday showed the economy grew 0.6 percent in the final three months of 2016, slightly stronger than expected and maintaining the above-average pace seen after the referendum to leave the European Union in June.

"There may be uncertainty ahead as we adjust to a new relationship with Europe, but we are ready to seize the opportunities to create a competitive economy that works for all," Hammond said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Alistair Smout)