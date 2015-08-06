A sold sign hangs on a new house on a Barratt Homes building site in Nuneaton, central England March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Shares in British housebuilding and property stocks rose on Thursday, after only one of the Bank of England's top policymakers voted to start raising interest rates.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 1.7 percent, making it one of the best-performers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. Rival housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Developments also advanced 0.4-0.6 percent.

Shares in estate agency Foxtons had been in negative territory before the Bank of England's release, before turning positive to stand 0.3 percent higher.

Property website group Zoopla also climbed by 0.8 percent.

Ian McCafferty wanted to raise borrowing costs at the Bank's August meeting which ended on Wednesday, resulting in an 8-1 vote in favour of keeping rates at their record low of 0.5 percent, the BoE said on Thursday.

Most economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected two members of the Monetary Policy Committee to vote for a rate hike. Some had expected three.

