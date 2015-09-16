LONDON British households think the Bank of England is slightly further from raising interest rates than a month ago, according to a survey that reflects the cautious tone of the central bank's governor about when it will make its move.

Forty-two percent of respondents expected a hike by the BoE in the next six months, down from a 13-month high of 48 percent in August, the survey by financial data firm Markit showed.

BoE Governor Mark Carney has said a decision about whether to raise rates for the first time since before the financial crisis should become clearer around the turn of the year.

Households were a bit less downbeat about their finances in the year ahead, helped by rising wages and by low inflation, which fell back to zero in August, according to Markit's Household Finance Index, which edged up to 43.7 in the September survey after touching an eight-month low in August.

"However, substantial strains on current finances persist, and the survey's job security index remains inside negative territory, meaning that a general feel-good factor is still some way off for most households," said Tim Moore, a senior economist at Markit.

The index is below the 50-mark that divides optimism from pessimism, though well above the average of 39.4 recorded since it was launched in the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.

The survey was based on responses from 1,500 Britons aged 18-64 who were interviewed online between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13.

(Reporting by William Schomberg)