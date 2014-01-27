A man looks into the window of a shop in London January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON British households have a growing sense of job security and declining fears that inflation is driving prices higher, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit Household Finance Index, which measures perceptions of financial well-being, continued its recent upward trend to hit 41.5 in January, matching the highest level in the poll's five-year history.

However, despite the improvement, the mood was still classed as pessimistic overall with any index reading below 50 representing a negative outlook.

The monthly survey showed that attitudes towards job security were at their least pessimistic in at least five years, although an index reading of 46.5 again meant sentiment was negative. It also showed inflation perceptions had fallen to a three-and-a-half year low.

"January's survey highlights some light at the end of the tunnel for UK households, with falling consumer price inflation and better labour market conditions helping to bring down the squeeze on finances after five years of gloom," said Tim Moore, senior economist at Markit.

After a prolonged recession brought about by the 2008 financial crisis, living standards are at the heart of Britain's political debate in the run up to a 2015 election.

The opposition Labour Party says Prime Minister David Cameron has failed to tackle a drop in living standards caused by prices rising faster than wages, but a surprisingly strong economic rebound has helped Cameron rebuff such criticism.

A separate poll by Deloitte on Monday showed consumer confidence had dipped in the last quarter of 2013, the first fall in 12 months. Their gauge of consumer confidence fell to minus 11 percent from minus 8 percent in the third quarter.

Deloitte's chief economist Ian Stewart said he expected the dip to be short-lived, with accelerating economic growth and lower inflation likely to help consumer confidence strengthen during 2014.

