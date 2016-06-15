UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON British households turned a bit more upbeat about their finances in June, according to a survey which suggested a slowdown in the economy ahead of next week's European Union membership was not having a big impact on incomes.
Financial data company Markit said on Wednesday that its Household Finance Index rose to 44.9 this month from a 22-month low of 42.3 in May, helped by rising income from employment and low inflation.
Spending rose at the sharpest rate in nearly a year, the survey showed.
"That said, households' financial projections were downbeat on average for the third month running – the longest sequence of pessimism since September 2014," Markit economist Philip Leake said in a statement.
Some households brought forward their expectations for the timing of the first Bank of England interest rate increase since the financial crisis.
The proportion of households forecasting a rate hike in the next six months rose to 27 percent, up from 22 percent in May, and 52 percent expected a hike in the next 12 months.
British economic growth lost some of its pace in the first three months of 2016 and is expected to slow further in the April-June period as uncertainty about the outcome of the EU referendum weighs on investment by businesses.
(Reporting by William Schomberg)
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.