LONDON The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefits rose less than expected in November and the number of people in work hit a record high, data showed.

CLAIMANT COUNT UNEMPLOYED NOV OCT F'CAST

Monthly change -3,000 6,000 (10,100) 7,000

Rate 4.8 4.8 (4.8)

ILO UNEMPLOYMENT AUG-OCT MAY-JULY AUG-OCT 11 F'CAST

Total (mln) 2.510 2.592 2.637

Rate 7.8 8.1 8.3 7.8

Change on qtr -82,000 n/a n/a

KEY POINTS

- Lowest unemployment level since March-May 2011

- Highest employment level since records began in 1971

ECONOMISTS' VIEWS

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"Another decent report showing the jobs sector being in much better health than the macro economy. We have seen employment continue to pick up, claimant counts falling and ILO unemployment has remained steady. Overall, further evidence that the flexibility of the UK jobs market continues to support some of those headline figures."

"Earnings data is pretty weak and certainly that's running short of headline inflation still. In terms of the feed across to the macro story, that obviously implies that consumer spending is likely to be weak.

"So whilst you have more people in work than you perhaps would have had if the UK jobs market hadn't been so flexible, they are being squeezed from a real earnings perspective and that could weigh on consumer spending through the end of this year and in the end hit the UK growth in the 4th quarter and at the start of 2013."

"I think the Bank of England will take heart from these figures, but they will be worried by the apparent deterioration in the macro figures, and that leaves scope for them easing policy further with more QE in the New Year, if that trend continues."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"I thought it was a relief. We've had a lot of doom and gloom of late, from industrial production, from trade balance data and there was very good reason for the employment numbers to soften further than they did. So it's actually a relief that they didn't cool off even more. A 40k increase in the last three months is obviously not as good as 100k recorded last month, but there were some exceptionally big gains earlier in the year which we were never going to match."

"Claimant count is down on the month and revised better last month, so despite having a super strong first half of the year, the labour data are showing precious little sign of payback."

On outlook for UK economy:

"It makes it less dark. I'm not sure it brightens it because unemployment growth is slowing, wage inflation is very low but consumer price inflation is accelerating so households' spare income is getting squeezed and that's bad for growth. So it's less dark than it could be."

"I think it will be a pleasant surprise (for the BoE that)it's not weaker. They said in their last set of minutes that uncertainty and deleveraging meant that QE was not appropriate in November, nothing has changed on that front. Yes, the data has been gloomy but that doesn't change the reasons why they didn't do QE in November."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The UK jobs report shows some reasonably encouraging newsflow on the labour market."

"The main disappointment was the fact that despite the gains in employment, there is no pick-up in wage growth, which remains at 1.8 percent, year on year.

"The fact that UK employment is rising, consumer confidence is up and anecdotal evidence of retail sales haven't been too bad, offers some hope that the domestic situation in the UK is stabilising.

"The BoE's Funding for Lending Scheme is also showing some tentative signs of supporting the economy, with borrowing costs edging lower. As a result, it seems the main risks for the UK are currently external through the US fiscal cliff and Eurozone worries, which the Bank of England can do little to offset other than subtly try and talk down sterling."

ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK

"Close to expectations, but I think the bottom line is that employment growth is slowing. It Has slowed a bit over the past few months and weak UK growth may be beginning to catch up with the labour market."

"I think they confirm the picture of stagnation heading into Q4. With an economic contraction on the cards for the fourth quarter, and it looking weak in Q1, we'll probably see some more slowing in the labour market."

"Earnings growth, which slowed and was below consensus expectations (was) again a bit of downside news"

"The BoE were expecting a weak fourth quarter anyway so maybe not too much news for them, but as things to continue to weaken further, then it makes a move more likely."

(Reporting by UK economics team)