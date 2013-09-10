LONDON Britain appears to be defying gravity - by one measure growing faster than any other large economy - but its rapid ascent looks destined to fade to a slow cruise going into next year.

Hailed on Monday as a "turning point" by Chancellor George Osborne, economic indicators out of the UK have surpassed even the most hopeful analysts' expectations over the last two months.

Surveys showed business activity in Britain rose last month at a pace unmatched by any of its major G20 peers, a huge contrast to the early part of the year when there was widespread talk of a "triple dip" recession.

The Organisation for Cooperation and Development said the UK economy is growing at an annualised pace of around 3.7 percent this quarter and after the latest batch of indicators some economists reckon it could top 4 percent - that after surprisingly strong 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in Q2.

"We're enjoying a sugar rush at the moment," said Alan Clarke, director of fixed income strategy at Scotiabank in London, citing pent-up demand in the housing market and government stimulus to improve access to it.

"I don't think that continues forever. We won't be seeing people increasing their spending in excess of their disposable incomes next year, which is what they're doing right now. So we're on borrowed time on that front," he said.

Clarke said strong growth could at least carry over into the last three months of the year, perhaps around 0.7-1.0 percent on the quarter.

But there are reasons for caution.

Official data providing a detailed breakdown of the jump in activity this quarter, and therefore evidence for its sustainability, are largely yet to arrive.

Friday's official industrial output for July was flat and trade data suggested a drag on growth. Jobs data for the month are due on Wednesday.

Looking further ahead, there is a lot more budget austerity to come, which has drained growth across Europe more than governments had envisaged. And there is always a chance the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis will flare up again.

Economists polled by Reuters last month expected growth of 1.8 percent in 2014, in line with forecasts in March from the government's independent Office for Budget Responsibility and respectable enough compared with the last few years, but nothing like the annualised rates being seen now.

DOES GOOD NEWS EQUAL GROWTH?

Still, the recent good news is an unexpected boon for Britain.

Consumer confidence is at a near four-year high, housing market activity is on the up and the Markit/CIPS composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) that covers the gamut of British industry hit a 15-year record high in August.

But divining actual levels of economic growth from the PMI is tricky.

"There are a number of difficulties ... Not least the fact the composite PMI is beyond the range of anything we've seen before," said George Buckley, economist at Deutsche Bank.

"But also because the PMIs tell us more about the breadth of output increases (how many firms have seen rising output), as opposed to the scale (how much output has risen)."

The services PMI showed order books at companies ranging from banks to restaurants filled at the fastest pace since May 1997, the month Tony Blair became prime minister.

But comparisons with 1997 show exactly why such strong growth won't last.

Sixteen years ago, Britain was about to enter a decade-long housing boom that saw a tripling in the price of the average house, cranking up Britain's consumer engine in the process.

Although house prices are climbing now, in part thanks to government's "Help to Buy" scheme, that kind of rise is unthinkable now, even if economists worry a new housing bubble is on the way. <GB/HOMES>

Meanwhile, the jobs component of both manufacturing and services PMIs showed slowing hiring, and earnings growth is still well behind the rate of inflation - in other words standards of living are falling.

All of this will ensure Britain's economy will remain smaller than its pre-2008 recession peak - by the latest measure around 3 percent smaller - for at least another year or two, unlike Germany and the United States.

"I think we are quite heavily reliant on a hair-of-the-dog prescription for the UK economy, and there's more debt-fuelled consumption," said Philip Rush, UK economist at Nomura.

Still, the data so far at least suggest it little prospect the UK will fall back into recession soon.

"I think we have entered a new upward trend for the UK economy, and in that respect what we have is sustainable for at least a few years," said Rush.

