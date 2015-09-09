LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday that he had asked the country's budget watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, to publish updated economic forecasts to accompany a major spending review due on Nov. 25.

The OBR last published forecasts of growth and public borrowing for Osborne's post-election budget on July 8, and typically publishes forecasts to go alongside stand-alone fiscal statements that usually come in December and March.

"As I have already announced a Spending Review for 25 November, I can therefore confirm that this event will be a joint Autumn Statement and Spending Review," Osborne said in a letter to the OBR, published by the finance ministry.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)