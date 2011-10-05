LONDON Britain's dominant services sector bucked expectations for a slowdown in September, though businesses expectations for the next 12 months are bleak, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Wednesday.

A separate release by the Office for National Statistics showed that Britain's economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the second quarter as consumers cut back spending, a downward revision from the previously reported growth of 0.2 percent.

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

MARCHEL ALEXANDROVICH, JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL LTD.

"The PMI numbers are obviously a bit firmer than the market was looking for. I doubt it changes the underlying perceptions of where the UK economy is heading -- a decent month, yes, but overall I think it probably doesn't change the idea that the Bank of England will probably do more QE in either November or December. It is pretty anaemic growth."

"I think there's some ugly numbers within that (the GDP release) actually. I think the biggest shocker is the very weak consumer spending, down 0.8 on the quarter ... The fact that growth was positive only because you had this massive surge in government spending, everybody knows it is not sustainable. Underlying growth is obviously driven by consumer spending and consumers are retrenching very sharply. It is a huge concern."

(On risk of a double-dip recession) "Absolutely. I think the risk is there. Obviously what is happening in Europe is not helping the UK at all, but even fundamentally the UK economy is in a pretty weak spot at the moment which is why the Bank of England will probably do something in the coming months."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"The services PMI is relatively good news. The reason for the bounce is probably due to the extent of August's decline which was partly due to the riots in England at the time so one shouldn't over interpret September's bounce.

"On the GDP revisions its probably appropriate to remind markets that the weakness of growth was mainly or at least partly due to the royal wedding bank holiday in Q2.

"At the margin the bounce in the services PMI may cut the chances of the MPC voting for more QE as soon as tomorrow however we judge that the bigger picture including the risks to the economy from the euro zone debt crisis far outweigh the services PMI survey and our view remains that the MPC will probably sanction further asset purchases tomorrow.

"Most of the UK fundamental bases have held up relatively well over the past couple of months. The key PMIs are over 50, the retail sales numbers have, if anything, been more robust than we expected and we expect a bounce back in Q3 GDP from the artificial lows in Q2. Overall the underlying path of the economy is still one of expansion, albeit slowly."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK

"When you get consumption weakening and government spending rising, that's not a good combination.

"This is not an encouraging set of numbers. But we still do see GDP being positive in the third quarter and the PMI was better today, so there is some offsetting news.

"GDP is a lagging figure. We are now in October and this is a publication for Q2. We are six months down the line. These figures are quite old and the numbers we are seeing on the PMI are actually not as bad.

"It may be that we get a bigger bounceback in the third quarter.

"Looking at the revisions to the back data...it looks like they have shortened the duration of the recession, it's only five quarters rather than six.

"The total decline during the recession was a lot worse, it looks like GDP fell by over 7 percent now, rather than 6 and a bit."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"Today's report shows the biggest rise in the headline PMI index since March. It is possible that the PMIs were negatively affected by concerns over the August riots and now the fears of wider civil unrest have faded the surveys are recovering.

Indeed, the global macro backdrop continues to deteriorate and the expectations component of the index fell to its lowest level sine March 2009 - the depths of the recession. Consequently we believe it is only a matter of time before we see more QE.

We favour November as the announcement point for more QE from the BoE given close proximity to the Fed and ECB policy meetings and the Cannes G20 summit. Being seen to act in some kind of coordinated fashion may also give the stimulus "more bang for its buck" rather than going it alone currently in what are very volatile markets and a mixed environment for data."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"The general tone of this (services) report is encouraging, perhaps it means stabilisation at a weak level.

"GDP numbers are pretty important because we've got a downgrade and consumption was falling even more rapidly than in Q1.

"There is more to the timing of QE than the domestic story. The biggest worry, validly, for the Bank of England is the imploding euro crisis.

"That should trigger a move this week. I give about a 60-percent chance to that; if not, it's absolute racing certainty for November."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIA CAPITAL

"At first glance it looks dove-friendly because the second quarter was obviously weaker than expected at only 0.1 percent and the news that 2010 has been revised up only by 0.4 percentage points, which is a bit less than the Bank of England was looking for.

"If we were only growing by 0.1 percent in Q2 and services have tumbled since then, there is a greater chance of slipping into negative territory.

"Obviously there were some drags, such as the royal wedding, but even so it is looking like a case of when rather than if we tip into negative territory."

SEPTEMBER AUGUST FORECAST

PMI headline activity index 52.9 51.1 50.5

Business expectations index 63.5 65.1 N/F

KEY POINTS

- Biggest rise in headline index since March 2011

- Weakest expectations index since March 2009

- Lowest index for 'prices charged' since September 2010

- Smallest drop in 'outstanding business' since May 2011

- First increase in employment since June 2011

KEY FIGURES FOR FINAL Q1 GDP

(previous estimates in brackets)

Q2 2011 Q1 2011 FORECAST

% QQ 0.1 (0.2) 0.4 (0.5) 0.2

% YY 0.6 (0.7) 1.6 (1.6) 0.7

KEY POINTS

- The ONS said the downward revision to Q2 GDP was due to a mix of methodological changes and new data

- Q2 GDP q/q growth rate weakest since Q4 2010

- Q2 GDP y/y growth rate weakest since Q4 2009

CHRIS WILLIAMSON, MARKIT

"A surprise uplift in growth is welcome news, coming on the back of a similar upturn in manufacturing, but masks the fact that all is not well in the UK services economy.

"Activity bounced back from August's eight-month low, but August had been disrupted by riots in some cases, and many firms also reported that the ongoing expansion was only achieved by eating further into backlogs of work. This is clearly not sustainable and growth of new business will need to pick up in the coming months to prevent a downturn in both business activity

and employment in the final quarter of 2011.

"Companies are already reluctant to take on extra staff, with employment more or less stagnating in September, as worries about the economic outlook at home and abroad intensified. Business confidence about the year ahead slipped to its lowest since March 2009 and is running at a level only ever seen before in periods of crisis."

(Reporting by David Milliken)