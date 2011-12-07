LONDON The euro zone debt crisis poses a big downside risk to Britain's latest economic growth forecasts, Chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility slashed its growth forecasts, which Osborne uses to calibrate his budget deficit reduction plan, to 0.7 percent for 2012 from a March estimate of 2.5 percent.

"There is a very significant downside risk to this forecast from the ongoing situation in the euro zone," Osborne told lawmakers.

"If the euro crisis deteriorates, if that leads to further deterioration in conditions in financial markets, that will have a significant impact on our economy."

Slower growth in the British economy has already placed Osborne's deficit plans at risk and the OBR expects the economy to shrink at the end of this year.

European leaders meet on Thursday and Friday to try to thrash out a solution to the euro zone crisis.

(Reporting by Matt Falloon)