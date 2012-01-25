The Euro sculpture is pictured in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lmar Niazman

LONDON New cash for the International Monetary Fund should not be considered until the euro zone takes determined action to end the crisis in the single currency area, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

"Our message has been very clear -- that there shouldn't be a question of committing further IMF funds until the euro zone itself has shown that it is comprehensively going to stand behind its own currency," Cameron told parliament.

Cameron's government has said it is prepared to increase its contribution to the IMF if leading non-European countries join in, but it resists any form of support directly earmarked for the euro zone debt crisis.

