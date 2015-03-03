China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months fell to their lowest level in more than six years in February and longer-term inflation expectations were stable at a record low, according to a survey published on Tuesday.
The monthly Citi/YouGov survey found year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 1.0 percent in February, the lowest level since late 2008, from 1.2 in January.
Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years were stable at 2.6 percent.
British consumer price inflation hit its lowest level on record in January. The Bank of England says it still expects its next move on monetary policy will be to raise interest rates but it has said it might cut them further below their record low of 0.5 percent if very low inflation becomes self-reinforcing.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.