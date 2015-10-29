A shopping trolley is pushed around a supermarket in London, Britain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON The British public's expectations for inflation in the next 12 months fell back slightly in October, according to a survey published on Thursday.

The monthly YouGov/Citi survey found year-ahead inflation expectations slipped to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent in September, and have been below the Bank of England's 2 percent target for 13 months now, the longest period in over a decade.

Expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years were stable at 2.7 percent.

Previously published official figures showed British consumer prices fell by 0.1 percent in the 12 months to September.

YouGov surveyed 2,031 people between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)