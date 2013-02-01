LONDON The number of companies that went into liquidation in England and Wales in the last three months of 2012 fell to its lowest level since the second quarter of 2008, government data showed on Friday.

Some 3,834 firms suffered either compulsory or voluntary liquidation, a figure that was also more than 10 percent down on a year earlier.

Individual insolvencies - which include bankruptcy, debt relief orders and other agreements with creditors, and are not seasonally adjusted - were down by almost 13 percent on the year at 25,302, their lowest since the first three months of 2008.

