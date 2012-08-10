LONDON British factory gate inflation fell more than expected in July, data showed on Friday, showing that price pressures in Britain are easing and supporting the Bank of England's view of a further drop in consumer price inflation.

A separate release showed that construction output fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in the second quarter, a smaller fall than the 5.2 percent drop published with the first estimate for gross domestic product.

*******************************************************

KEY FIGURES FOR DECEMBER PRODUCER PRICES DATA

OUTPUT PRICES (unadj) JULY JUNE F'CAST

Mth-on-mth change UNCH -0.6 (-0.4) 0.1

Yr-on-yr change 1.7 2.0 (2.3) 2.1

OUTPUT PRICES EX FOOD,DRINK,TOBACCO,PETROLEUM (unadj)

Mth-on-mth change UNCH -0.2(-0.2) 0.1

Yr-on-yr change 1.3 1.7 (2.0) 1.6

INPUT PRICES (MATERIALS AND FUEL) (unadjusted)

Monthly change 1.3 -2.9 (-2.2) 1.5

Yr-on-yr change -2.4 -3.0 (-2.3) -1.5

FOR PREVIOUS PPI STORIES, CLICK ON

KEY POINTS

- Lowest annual rate of producer output price inflation since Oct 2009

- Lowest annual rate of core producer output price inflation since Sept 2009

- Sharpest annual fall in adjusted core producer input prices since August 2009

- Strongest monthly increase in input prices for home produced food materials since December 2010

- Sharpest year-on-year decline in input prices for imported metals since January 1997

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"The PPI is certainly not bad news, we had been worried that it might show a bit more of a monthly rise and that that might actually push up the year-on-year rate a bit more. So we had a bit of sigh of relief on those figures and certainly that seems to be good news so far for headline CPI inflation which is now on a downward track."

On construction figures: "I am surprised by the scale of revision there. There was clearly a lot of uncertainty in the early estimate but it's difficult.

"To see that construction actually fell much less than the 5 percent than we'd initially estimated given the severe weather and the Jubilee distortions as well ... that is good news and that already points to a better GDP outlook. But the bottom line is still Q2 GDP looks pretty bad even when you take into account these two revisions."

NEVILLE HILL, CREDIT SUISSE

"The construction data just shows what an error it was for the ONS to publish their first estimate of Q2 GDP with no information about June.

"It's entirely possible on the back of these numbers, given that we don't have services data, that it will be revised to -0.3 or -0.4, which is not far from the consensus on the day of the Q2 GDP release. It's a poor day when financial analysts can better assess these things than the ONS, whose estimates were very pessimistic."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"It's welcome to see (construction data) that suggests there will probably be a smaller fall in GDP. The inflation pressures in producer price indices are more muted so the inflation fall should continue."

"But it still takes you to -0.5 (percent fall in GDP), which is a pretty poor figures but we'll take an good news where we can get it."

"No one knows what construction output will do in Q3."

(Reporting by UK economics team)