LONDON The economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter of this year, an unrevised second estimate for Q2 figures showed on Friday.

ANALYST COMMENTS

ROSS WALKER:

"There's nothing really in the breakdown to make you think that anything much has changed. Our provisional forecast for Q3 is 0.4 percent growth. The 0.2 percent that we had in Q2 does look artificially low -- there are a number of particular drags that I think won't be sustained.

"I think Q3 is shaping up for a probably sub-trend quarter. There will be some relatively modest hits from the riots and underlying demand is a bit subdued, but you probably see from those artificially low levels of Q2 that you can probably still get slightly faster growth in Q3."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"We don't have the expenditure breakdown which we would normally have at this stage of the release. Essentially, we are no further forward in assessing where the economy is heading in the second half of the year.

"We are expecting a rebound in Q3 purely because of the unwind following the royal wedding bank holiday in April. But the outlook for underlying growth in the second half looks uncertain. There is a risk that the economy continues to slow down, that's not our central view but it is a risk."

MICHAEL SAUNDERS, CITI:

"I think Q3 in a technical sense will be better than Q2 because you get the unwind of all the one-off factors, but the underlying pace of growth is going to slow.

"All these figures (GDP components) will be revised by the time we get to Q3, there's the big revision in a month's time."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE:

"The way I would describe this data is a non-event and it doesn't alter our expectations for Q3.

"In itself the 0.2 percent number does not tell us what the trend is. I think we are going to see a pretty mechanical bounce in GDP in the third quarter to 0.7 or maybe even more, simply because we are making up the loss of the Royal Wedding holiday and the impact that has had on output."

KEY POINTS

- Biggest Q/Q drop in industrial production since Q1 2009

- The ONS said the downward revision to industrial production figures shaved off 0.03 percentage points from overall GDP. This was offset by a slightly stronger outturn for services, which was not big enough, however, for a revision of the services component.

- The ONS stuck to its previous estimate that special factors such as the extra holiday for the royal wedding and the effects from the earthquake and tsunami in Japan knocked off about 0.5 percentage points from Q2 growth.