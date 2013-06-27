LONDON Britain's economy did not suffer a double-dip recession after all, but its recession immediately after the financial crisis was deeper than previously thought, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES FOR FINAL Q1 GDP

(previous estimates in brackets)

Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Q1 F'CAST

GDP (chained volume measures, market prices)

Pct change q/q 0.3 (0.3) -0.2 (-0.3) 0.3

Pct change y/y 0.3 (0.6) UNCH (0.2) 0.6

KEY POINTS

- Smallest annual fall in construction output since Q1 2012

- Biggest annual rise in services output since Q1 2012

- Biggest annual fall in business investment since Q3 2009

- Biggest quarterly fall in real household disposable income since Q1 1987

ECONOMISTS' REACTION

JENS LARSEN, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS:

"The very significant fall in the savings ratio was interesting. From just under 6 percent it's fallen to just over 4 percent, after it had hovered around 6 percent for the last few years. It's down significantly.

"Why? Personal disposable income has been weak in Q1 while consumption has held steady. Household demand is still pretty good but household finances are shaky and susceptible to fluctuations.

"The recession in 2009 now looks deeper and there was no double dip. This is interesting historically, but in a macroeconomic sense it's not significant. It was a shallow double dip before and so not calling it one now is really just semantics."

GEORGE BUCKLEY, DEUTSCHE BANK:

"Yes, there's no double dip but there are three things that worry me. Firstly, the very sharp fall in household disposable income. It seems the squeeze on income continues.

"Secondly, we're no longer 2.5 percent below the (GDP) peak but 4 percent below the peak. My worry is that the saving ratio is just over 4 percent now when at one point it has been close to 8 percent.

"This is particularly concerning because we had been looking with more optimism at the household sector. These numbers question that assumption and asks whether they need to do more to rebalance in the future. It makes me nervous about the UK economy and particularly the UK household sector."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC:

"The double dip has been revised away but that seems to have faded into the background of other negative headlines, including GDP now being nearly 4 percent below its pre-crisis peak, household disposable income having had its biggest drop since 1987, alongside a fairly hefty drop in savings ratio and a disappointing current account balance.

"So overall it does look as if UK economic history has been revised in a negative direction."

"It certainly looks as if the UK is a step further away now from escape velocity... We suspect that this, coupled with some inflation projections in August, will be enough to tilt the balance for the MPC to sanction more QE."

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Olesya Dmitracova)