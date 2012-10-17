LONDON The number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit fell unexpectedly and employment rose to a record high, official data showed on Wednesday, defying the prevailing economic weakness.

The Bank of England's minutes showed that policymakers are split over whether they are likely to need to buy more British government debt, and if it will help the economy much if they do, minutes of their October meeting showed on Wednesday.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS:

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"On the MPC minutes, this adds to my feelings that there won't be any more QE. There is a significant disagreement between members on whether it is needed and whether more QE is actually going to do anything worthwhile.

"That for me means there is not a compelling enough case to justify pulling the trigger on another 50 billion pounds of QE.

"So I think they'll sit on their hands in November. I think they are putting more emphasis on the Funding For Lending scheme and letting that do its thing."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"From what I have seen the unanimous decision to keep policy on hold was no surprise this time.

"It still looks likely on balance that the MPC will sanction additional QE, but the big event over the next few weeks will be the MPC's inflation projections that will give the committee an idea as to whether further QE will be effective or justified."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

On unemployment data:

"It all seems broadly as expected. The unemployment numbers, it's that familiarly combination of relatively buoyant headline employment growth and obviously the unemployment rate has come in a little bit below expectations.

"You've still got pretty muted earnings growth alongside that, so it's a continuation of fairly well established trends.

On BoE minutes:

"My overall take is that we're still on course for some further QE but they were quite guarded, I don't think there's much news in there, I don't think they're giving much away ahead of November. The differences within the committee are quite apparent, our focus is that we will get some further QE next month but it's not a certainty, it's not a done deal."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter)