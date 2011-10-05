LONDON Recruitment firms reported the slowest increase in permanent placements and temporary billings in more than two years in September, suggesting the job market is on the verge of contracting.

A survey for the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountants KPMG showed firms are increasingly reluctant to hire new staff in the face of concerns over the economic outlook.

"This latest data suggests that surely it's only a matter of time now before we move from a growth position to one of a contracting jobs market," said KPMG partner Bernard Brown.

"The employment agencies surveyed reported that the slower expansion of placements was linked to a lack of confidence among clients over the economic outlook," he added.

The government has pinned its hopes for economic recovery to the private sector creating enough jobs to offset some 300,000 who may be laid off in five years of the harshest public sector cutbacks since World War II.

Unemployment has already risen in the three months to July as the economy has barely grown since last September, and news about layoffs from big manufacturers such as BAE Systems have increased fears of a severe downturn.

The Bank of England is widely expected to launch a fresh round of quantitative easing to boost the faltering economy -- despite inflation running at 4.5 percent -- as the government's hands are tied by a pledge to erase Britain's budget deficit.

The survey showed that permanent staff salaries rose at a slightly faster pace in September but remained well below the average recorded in the survey's 14-year history.

The index on permanent placements in the KPMG/REC survey dipped to 51.2 from 52.4, the lowest since August 2009, though still indicating a small rise in placements.

