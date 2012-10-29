Commuters walk towards the financial district via London Bridge, three days after the end of the London 2012 Olympics August 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price

LONDON British firms plan to hire more staff over the next 12 months, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday, raising hopes that a strong improvement of the labour market will continue.

The survey of 300 firms, employing over 1.4 million people between them, showed that 35 percent of employers expect staffing levels to rise over the next 12 months, while 15 percent see it shrinking, the CBI said.

While the resulting balance of +20 was lower than at the same point last year, the survey still bode well for the labour market, the CBI said.

"The performance of our flexible labour market in generating jobs in a sluggish economy is a mini-miracle," said CBI chief policy director Katja Hall.

"Businesses look set to continue with the positive but cautious approach to hiring that we've seen over the past couple of years, and this is echoed in expected pay restraint designed to protect employment," she added.

The number of Britons in work hit a record-high in August and the unemployment rate fell to 7.9 percent despite an economy that only emerged from a nine-month recession in the third quarter.

How a shrinking economy can create new jobs has been the biggest puzzle for economists and central bankers, though many have pointed out that wages increases have lagged inflation.

The CBI survey showed that employers expected this trend to continue. 36 percent of firms planned wage rises either below-inflation or targeted at specific employees. 16 percent of firms were planning a pay freeze.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; editing by Ron Askew)