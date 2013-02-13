Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Wednesday there were limits to what further stimulus of the economy could achieve.
King, speaking to reporters after the central bank published its quarterly inflation report, said the Bank remained ready to do more to help the economy if needed.
"We must recognise, however, that there are limits to what can be achieved via general monetary stimulus - in any form - on its own," King said, adding that incentives to spend now reduced spending plans of households and businesses in the future.
The Bank has spent 375 billion pounds on buying government bonds but has held off from increasing the programme.
The government debt prices fell after King's comments.
King also told reporters that the Bank should not risk tightening monetary policy, even as it pushed back its expectations for when inflation would return to its target to early 2016, because the economy remained weak.
"Attempting to bring inflation back to target sooner would risk derailing the recovery and undershooting the target in the medium term," he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.