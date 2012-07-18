LONDON The total number of Britons without a job dropped in the March to May period as the Olympics in London created extra work, data showed, providing a rare bit of positive news from the recession-hit British economy.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits, however, rose slightly more than forecast in June, but the Office for National Statistics said a change in benefit rules may have contributed to the increase.

The Babk of England's minutes released on Wednesday also showed that two Bank's policymakers opposed this month's 50 billion pound increase of the central bank's asset purchase programme, saying other stimulus measures were sufficient.

ECONOMISTS' REACTION:

GEORGE BUCKLEY

"I'm still concerned that jobless claims are going up because that is a more timely measure of unemployment than the ILO figures. Wages also continued to remain muted although we might see some improvements in real wages if we see inflation continue to fall and pay settlements to rise.

"And I think the minutes were not too far away from expectations."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The labour market is displaying impressive resilience given the very real likelihood that the economy suffered a third successive quarter of contraction in the second quarter.

"It is evident that restrained earnings growth as well as significant increases in part-time jobs and self-employment is helping to keep unemployment down. In addition, the imminent holding of the Olympic Games is currently providing a boost to employment.

"The big question is can the labour market remain resilient given the economy's ongoing weakness and the current very worrying and uncertain outlook? In the very near term, the staging of the Olympics is likely to help matters further. However, further out, the jobs outlook seems more problematical."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"It was a little surprising that the vote was 7-2, we had expected a unanimous vote in favour of QE. Also it was interesting that the committee considered a 75 billion addition but scaled it back because of the new lending schemes.

"This does indicate that there is a degree of polarisation on the committee but with inflation falling we don't see much of a barrier to further QE being sanctioned later in the year if the economy remains weak.

"The labour figures paint a slightly brighter picture of the economy despite the claimant account being up modestly, the reduction in the labour force survey measure over the three months to May is greater than we thought and the jobs gain is also a bright spot.

"The labour market does seem to be virtually the only news coming from the UK economy that is positive right now."

DAVID PAGE, LLOYDS BANK

"The labour market continues to actually be reasonably resilient. The 6,000 increase in claimant count in unemployment shows that unemployment is starting to rise again, but still at a very modest pace given that the economy is in a recession.

"This perhaps explains some of the tentative MPC reaction, although we note that the MPC is considering new measures by the day."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"I don't know if there is significant traction to drive unemployment down very far, I rather think we will be stuck at 8 percent rate for a while.

"(It is) entirely possible that there will be a temporary boost due to Olympics, possible that there will be more to come, but if this is Olympic related temporary hiring, it is likely to be unwound again later in the year.

"Interesting that this is feeding into Q2 numbers, whereas the general balance of opinion is that the bulk of Olympic boost will add into Q3 data, basically tells us that Olympics is distorting data to an extent and adding volatility. I think the underlying data is still fairly weak.

"Nothing particularly controversial (in the minutes), interesting that the committee once again discussed possibility of cutting rates, having had a extensive discussion in June, they felt compelled to revisit discussion in July.

"Basically told us there is a case if current measures don't do the job, they will reconsider the question of cutting rates."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"For a long time we've argued the most important figure is the employment number, which doesn't seem to get much attention for reasons I've never understood and so it's pretty solid. It begs the question if the economy is in recession, why we are creating 180,000 new jobs.

"We've had sizeable public sector layoffs and they've been a bit more frontloaded than had been expected when the fiscal consolidation began but we still seem to have reasonably robust private sector employment.

"Some of it is part time, but overall it's a little better than expected. The wage figures are obviously still very soft but I think the combination of stronger employment growth and larger than expected falls in inflation are doing more to restore real incomes. They're offsetting the effects of the fairly anaemic nominal income growth."

(Created by Kate Holton)