Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON British manufacturers reported stagnant output over the past quarter, the weakest reading since late 2009 when the country was recovering from its deepest recession in more than 50 years, a survey by the sector's lobby EEF showed on Monday.
Boding ill for the coming months, orders hardly grew, with the relevant balance of responses falling to the lowest level since early 2010.
Demand at home remained weak, while a protracted debt crisis in the euro zone led to the first fall in export orders since the end of 2009, EEF said.
"There is little positive news in these figures," said EEF chief executive Terry Scuoler.
"Many manufacturers are steeling themselves for a continuation of tough trading conditions in the next few quarters," he added.
EEF forecast that manufacturing output would contract by 1.2 percent this year and grow by 0.7 percent in 2013.
The figures added to signs that Britain's recovery from its latest recession - which it exited only in the third quarter - will be slow and arduous.
The PMI survey for manufacturing, due later on Monday, is expected to show another contraction in the sector in November.
EEF polled 391 companies between November 2 and November 23.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings release, including details of a multi-billion charge related to cost overruns at its U.S. nuclear arm.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.