LONDON British industrial output soared at the fastest pace in 25 years in July, data showed on Friday, making up the ground lost due to an extra public holiday in June and increasing the chances that the country is crawling out of recession.

KEY POINTS

- Strongest monthly rise in manufacturing production since July 2002

- Strongest monthly rise in industrial production since Feb 1987

- The ONS said the upward revision in 3mth/3mth production figures have a minimal impact on second quarter GDP

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"I think by the time the Bank of England sits down to think about the QE (quantitative easing) decision, it will have had the August production figures, it will have a preliminary estimate I'm sure of the September numbers too, so I don't necessarily think it rules out QE at all because the bank knows we were going to get a rebound in July, and it knows it's not going to be sustained thereafter.

"The question really is, how does the international environment look at that point? I don't think this data in anyway is going to change the picture unless it's repeated over the course of the next few months."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The economy's problems are very far from over. Despite July's bounce back in output, underlying domestic and global conditions remain tough for manufacturers, and they have their work cut out to achieve sustained expansion in the near term at least.

"Despite the sharp rebound in industrial production and rising producer input prices, it remains highly likely that the Bank will take more stimulative action in the fourth quarter, most likely through another 50 billion pounds of QE in November."

DAVID TINSLEY, BNP PARIBAS

"The three-month-on-three-month rise in manufacturing is 0.2 percent, with industrial production flat over that period.

"These of course provide a more realistic guide to trends in the sectors as they average across the distortions caused by the extra holiday.

"With the PMI for manufacturing still, albeit just, below 50, the picture going forward is probably still for a sector showing flattish to slightly falling output growth."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"While July's industrial figures show that production bounced back fully from June's drop, the sector still looks likely to struggle in the coming months.

"Industrial production rose by a monthly 2.9 percent, suggesting that all of June's 2.4 percent fall just reflected the temporary impact of the extra bank holiday for the Queen's Jubilee.

"However, the weakness of the manufacturing surveys in August suggests that renewed falls in output lie ahead. Meanwhile, the recent increase in oil prices threatens to depress demand for manufactured goods further."

VICTORIA CLARKE, INVESTEC

"We have 50 billion pounds more quantitative easing (QE) pencilled in for the November meeting.

"The inflation outlook been creeping a little bit from upward risks there and the euro crisis looks to be a little bit more under control after yesterday's ECB meeting but we're not totally out of the woods.

"So on balance, we still think we'll get more QE in November, but if these figures continue through the rest of the quarter, coupled with a broader rebound, that could start to look a bit more debatable and it could make that November meeting certainly more lively."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"The average month-on-month growth rate of industrial production in the last two months has been about a quarter percent, which is pretty respectable, if you cut through the noise of the lost working day and the bounce back.

"In terms of the clues it gives us for the rest of the breakdown of GDP in terms of regaining lost output, it gives me hope that Q3 GDP will be pretty good.

My working assumption was a gain of about three quarters of a percent, it's maybe I wasn't optimistic enough."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"On the industrial production numbers... I thought it was going to come back quite strong and it's come in above that, and manufacturing is a bit firmer.

"The evidence out there is that we will probably more than take back in Q3 the Q2 losses, so in the last week there has been a shift.

"We have a point estimate for Q3 GDP of .5 and we'd thought the risks were to the downside but it's now to the upside so it gives us some encouragement.

"Maybe some of the sheen is just taken off by the fact that some of these energy price input rises that we're seeing seem to be filtering through to the factory gate."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"UK industrial production has posted its biggest monthly increase since February 1987.

"However, the 2.9 percent month-on-month increase has been driven by working day effects rather than any sudden change in the sector's fortunes.

"There were only 19 working days in June because of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee holiday, but there were 22 in July so the 15 percent increase in available working hours meant that the consensus forecast always looked too low to us.

"The underlying story remains soft given weak external demand and the fact the PMI remains in contraction territory. Consequently, we expect a softer figure again for August." (Reporting by London bureau)