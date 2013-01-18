LONDON The Bank of England could look at ways of easing small and medium-sized businesses' access to the corporate bond market if it judged further stimulus was needed for the economy, central banker Ian McCafferty said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, McCafferty said in a television interview that the bank should be open to new policy tools if needed.

Pressed on what new tools he would look at, he said that help for credit for small businesses and their access to capital through the corporate bond market was "the one I have been thinking about".

