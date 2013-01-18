FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON The Bank of England could look at ways of easing small and medium-sized businesses' access to the corporate bond market if it judged further stimulus was needed for the economy, central banker Ian McCafferty said on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, McCafferty said in a television interview that the bank should be open to new policy tools if needed.
Pressed on what new tools he would look at, he said that help for credit for small businesses and their access to capital through the corporate bond market was "the one I have been thinking about".
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
LONDON Tourists are heading back to Europe, and the recovery is showing up in everything from rising hotel bookings to tax-free shopping and air traffic, leading to a brighter earnings outlook for travel and leisure companies.