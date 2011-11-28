Chancellor George Osborne will unveil long-awaited plans to boost the flagging economy on November 29.

He has already ruled out spending any additional cash and has vowed to stick to a harsh austerity program aimed at eliminating a record budget deficit, so any stimulus is likely to rely on private sector investment.

Following is a selection of the measures expected to be announced in Osborne's growth plan and autumn statement:

INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT

Britain plans to invest 30 billion pounds on big building projects over the next few years, with two-thirds of the money coming from pension funds. The government will reallocate five billion pounds from other budgets by 2015, and find an additional five billion in its next spending review after then.

LOAN GUARANTEES / CREDIT EASING

The government will underwrite 20 billion pounds of loans to be made through banks to small- and medium-sized companies, to lower their borrowing costs by around a fifth, Osborne said Sunday.

The scheme, expected to be up and running early next year, is targeted at firms with a turnover of around 50 million pounds and will operate along similar lines to a program already run by the European Union's European Investment Bank.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The government is expected to try to bring forward around 40 large infrastructure projects, including new railways, roads and energy grid upgrades.

It is also looking into encouraging private sector investment in new projects through infrastructure bonds, which would be aimed at long-term investors such as pension funds and which need a steady rate of return and have been particularly hard hit by a tumble in gilt yields.

Sunday Osborne said large British pension funds had signed a deal with the government for them to invest in infrastructure. The government has already said it will invest 150 million pounds to improve mobile phone coverage across rural parts of Britain and will announce further measures to improve fast internet access.

HOUSING

Prime Minister David Cameron announced a 400 million pound investment fund to help building firms finance housing development, by reopening stalled building sites which have planning permission and are "shovel ready.

Ministers say the fund will support 32,000 jobs and the construction of up to 16,000 homes.

The government will also back an indemnity scheme to provide up to 95 percent loan-to-value mortgages for new-build properties in England. It could help up to 100,000 homebuyers, with the first loans available early next year.

Publicly owned land may be sold for 100,000 new houses. Developers could be allowed to pay for the land once the homes are sold as part of a "build now, pay later" scheme.

COUNCIL TAX FREEZE

The government will freeze local property taxes for a second year running at a cost of 805 million pounds. This will save the average family 72 pounds a year and will be funded by reallocating funding not spent by government departments.

SCIENCE / EDUCATION

Some 600 million pounds will be spent over three years to create 100 parent and teacher run "free schools" outside municipal control, including new specialist maths schools.

Britain will also invest 50 million pounds in a research hub and 145 million to support high-performance computing and associated infrastructure.

ENERGY

The government is likely to announce help for energy-intensive industries hit by a tax on carbon emissions. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) says steel, aluminium and chemical companies are vital to creating a low-carbon economy and should be among those given rebates. The CBI estimates this would cost 300-400 million pounds in 2013 and 600-700 million in 2015.

YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT

Up to 1 billion pounds will pay for employment subsidies and work placements for 400,000 young people over three years, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has announced. Rising unemployment has hit British young hardest, with more than one in five 16 to 24-year-olds out of work.

BANK LEVY

Osborne may raise the rate of a tax on bank balance sheets to maintain the 2.5 billion pounds of revenue it aims to collect each year, media reports said.

RAIL FARES

A planned 8 percent rise next year in regulated rail fares -- season tickets and peak travel tickets -- will be trimmed to 6 percent at a cost of 300 million pounds over three years to ease the pressure on households suffering sub-inflation wage rises.

