FILE PHOTO - A general view of the financial district of London is seen in London, Britain, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON Moody's credit rating agency said on Tuesday the path of Britain's sovereign credit rating would depend on whether it agrees trade deals as it leaves the EU, along the lines espoused by Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

But Moody's said there were "clear downside risks".

"These include the possibility that no new or temporary trade arrangements will be agreed before the expiration of the two-year withdrawal period outlined in Article 50, or - even more detrimental - that there will be an unexpected collapse of the negotiations," Moody's said in a statement.

