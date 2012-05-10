LONDON The economy recorded slight growth in the three months ending in April but still remains weak, a leading think-tank said on Thursday.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.1 percent in the period, after official data showed the economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the three months ending in March, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIESR) said in its monthly estimate.

"We expect the UK economy to remain broadly flat over the next six months. While significant downside risks persist, we expect economic recovery to begin to take hold in 2013," NIESR said.

NIESR's estimate comes after official data showed British manufacturing output bounced back more strongly than expected in March, although a steep fall in oil and gas extraction and utilities output pushed wider industrial production down.

Nonetheless, later on Thursday the Bank of England voted against giving the country's struggling economy another injection of cash as concerns over stubbornly high inflation outweighed the risk of a prolonged recession and renewed dangers from the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)