LONDON Britain's economy grew an estimated 0.7 percent in the three months to the end of October, driven largely by private sector services companies, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Wednesday (NIESR).

That represents a slight slowdown from the 0.8 percent gross domestic product growth recorded in the three months to September, and is markedly less than the 1.3 percent growth rate implied by recent purchasing managers' surveys.

NIESR director Jonathan Portes said the institute's latest estimate was consistent with its report on Tuesday, which said Britain's recovery was imbalanced and largely driven by rising consumer spending and growth in the service sector.

"Manufacturing has come back a bit but is still well below the level of 2010, whereas private services are well above it," Portes said.

NIESR's Tuesday forecast put 2013 GDP growth at 1.4 percent and 2014 growth at 2.0 percent, slightly less than that expected on average by economists polled by Reuters last month.

