Workers cross London Bridge, with Tower Bridge seen behind, during the morning rush hour in London September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain's economy looks to have grown at its fastest quarterly rate since early 2010 during the first three months of this year, a leading economic research body estimated on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said Britain's economy probably grew by 0.9 percent in the first quarter of 2014, the fastest rate of growth for a calendar quarter since the second quarter of 2010.

NIESR's estimate follows an upgrade to Britain's economic outlook by the International Monetary Fund earlier on Tuesday and unexpectedly strong industrial output data.

British gross domestic product rose by 0.7 percent in the final quarter of 2013, and NIESR had previously estimated that GDP grew 0.9 percent in the three months to February.

However, a rise in Bank of England interest rates is still some way off, NIESR said. British economic output has almost regained its pre-recession peak, but a sizeable amount of slack still exists in the economy.

"With economic recovery still in its infancy, we do not expect the (Bank of England's) Monetary Policy Committee to change monetary policy, via an increase in interest rates, until the middle of 2015," it said.

Britain's first official reading of economic growth in the January-March period is due on April 29. Some economists predict quarter-on-quarter growth will speed up to 1.0 percent after stronger-than-expected manufacturing and industrial output readings earlier on Tuesday.

(This story has been refiled to fix garbled year reference in paragraph 4 to say 2013)

