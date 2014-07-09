LONDON Britain's economy enjoyed its strongest calendar quarter in four years in the three months to the end of June, growing by an estimated 0.9 percent, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Tuesday.

The economic think tank said growth in the three months ending in May was probably 0.7 percent. That is lower than its initial estimate of 0.9 percent, reflecting revisions in official data.

If confirmed by official data, the 0.9 percent growth rate estimated for the second quarter of 2014 would be the highest for any calendar quarter since the second quarter of 2010, when there was 1.0 percent growth.

NIESR also said a surprise fall in industrial output and manufacturing in May, announced earlier on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics, would weigh only marginally on the economy's robust performance in the second quarter of 2014.

"Based on our estimates, the UK economy is now 3.2 per cent larger than in the same period last year," it said.

Economists polled by Reuters last month forecast that Britain's economy would grow by 0.8 percent in the second quarter.

