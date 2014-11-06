LONDON Britain's economic recovery maintained a solid pace in the August-October period, but the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates for another eight months, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said.

British gross domestic product probably rose 0.7 percent in the three months to October, unchanged from the rate of growth in the third quarter, the think tank estimated on Thursday.

It said the Bank of England is likely to wait until June next year before raising interest rates from their record low level of 0.5 percent. Earlier on Thursday, the Bank left rates on hold.

NIESR said on Wednesday that Britain's economy was likely to grow slightly faster next year than it had previously forecast as robust business investment outweighed risks from the euro zone.

