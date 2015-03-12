Shoppers are reflected in a shop window as they walk along Oxford Street on the last Saturday before Christmas, in London December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Britain's economy probably grew by 0.6 percent in the three months to February, the same pace as in the three months to January, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Wednesday.

NIESR said the pace of growth was in line with the average rate of growth of the UK economy since June 2014.

Last month, the think tank said it expected economic growth for 2015 as a whole would rise to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent last year, as a plunge in world oil prices puts money in the pockets of Britain's consumers.

