LONDON, April 10 - British economic growth probably held at 0.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, the same pace as at the end of last year, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday.

The quarter-on-quarter pace of growth was in line with the average rate of expansion in the British economy since early 2013, the think tank said in a statement.

Official industrial and construction output figures earlier on Friday suggested economic growth probably slowed in early 2015.

NIESR said it estimated that the recent weak performance in industrial production and construction had weighed down on economic growth in the first quarter by approximately 0.15 percentage points.

((Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg))