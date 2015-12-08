LONDON, Britain's economy grew around 0.6 percent in the three months to November, a pace that would keep the Bank of England on track to hike interest rates in February, a think tank said on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research's forecast was unchanged from last month's estimate of growth in the three months to October.

Economists polled by Reuters also expect the economy to grow at a quarterly pace around 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter, but they expect the Bank to hike rates in the second quarter, rather than February. [BOE/INT]

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged at 0.5 percent after its meeting this week.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)