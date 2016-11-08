LONDON British economic growth probably slowed in the three months to October from a solid performance in the first three months after the vote to leave the European Union, a leading think tank said on Tuesday.

Britain's economy expanded by 0.4 percent in the three months to October, a bit weaker than an official growth reading of 0.5 percent in the three months to September, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said.

Last week the Bank of England predicted growth of 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, after third-quarter growth came in above its expectations.

"Robust consumer spending growth continues to support the economy. Looking ahead, this contribution ... is expected to wane over the course of next year due to a substantial rise in the rate of inflation," NIESR researcher Oriol Carreras said.

NIESR last week forecast inflation would reach 3.8 percent by the end of next year, more than a percentage point higher than predicted by the BoE, while annual growth would slow to 1.4 percent from an expected 2.0 percent in 2016.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics said British industrial output contracted by 0.4 percent for a second month in a row in September, undershooting economists' forecasts for it to hold steady.

NIESR has previously suggested Britain faced a 50-50 chance of a recession after the vote to leave the EU.

((Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg))