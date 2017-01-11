Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON Britain's economy likely expanded by 0.5 percent in the final three months of last year, slowing slightly from the third quarter, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Wednesday.
It estimated Britain's economy grew 2.0 percent in 2016 compared with 2.2 percent during the previous year, in line with the long-run potential growth rate of the economy.
But it warned growth over the last year has been unbalanced, led by consumer spending.
"Consumers face significant headwinds this year and next, not least the increase in consumer price inflation that is a consequence of pass through from the depreciation of sterling in 2016," NIESR senior research fellow James Warren said.
A Reuters poll of economists published last month suggested British economic growth will roughly halve this year to 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.