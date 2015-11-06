LONDON Britain's economy picked up a bit of speed in the three months to October, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank, said on Friday.

Economic output probably grew by 0.6 percent in the period, up from the 0.5 percent estimated for the Office for National Statistics for the three months ending in September.

"This implies that reasonable economic growth has continued into the fourth quarter of 2015," the think tank said.

The Bank of England said on Thursday it expected British economic growth would come in at 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter although it was keeping watch on the risks to the economy from a global economic slowdown.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)