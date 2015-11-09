MPs call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
LONDON British businesses must overhaul their executive pay and perks to rebuild public trust following a spate of corporate scandals, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain's economy picked up a bit of speed in the three months to October, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank, said on Friday.
Economic output probably grew by 0.6 percent in the period, up from the 0.5 percent estimated for the Office for National Statistics for the three months ending in September.
"This implies that reasonable economic growth has continued into the fourth quarter of 2015," the think tank said.
The Bank of England said on Thursday it expected British economic growth would come in at 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter although it was keeping watch on the risks to the economy from a global economic slowdown.
LONDON The productivity of Britain's workforce grew at its fastest rate in more than a year in the final three months of 2016, though it remained lacklustre compared with before the financial crisis, official data showed on Wednesday.
LONDON Nearly half of British households plan to cut spending as worries around inflation escalate, a survey showed on Wednesday, driving home the squeeze on consumers from rising energy prices and the pound's post-Brexit vote plunge.