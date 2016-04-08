A worker puts handles onto cups at the Portmeirion Factory in Stoke-on-Trent, England, in this file picture taken February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON, Britain's economy likely grew at the weakest pace since late 2012 during the first three months of this year, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Friday.

NIESR estimated that Britain's economy grew at a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in the first quarter, which would be the weakest rate of expansion since the it last contracted at the end of 2012.

The economy grew 0.6 percent in the final three months of 2015, according to official data, but more recent figures and private sector surveys suggest the economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter.

"The subdued growth in the first quarter of 2016 has been primarily driven by weakness in production industries," James Warren, research fellow at NIESR, said.

Official data earlier on Friday showed Britain's industrial output shrank at the fastest rate in more than three years in the three months to February and the trade deficit ballooned to its widest in eight years, adding to worries of a broader slowdown.

